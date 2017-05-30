New MHS student council elected for 2017-18

MEEKER | In elections held electronically over the weekend, the current freshman, sophomore and junior classes at Meeker High School chose their officers for the 2017-2018 student council. The election process followed “campaign speeches” given by the candidates at the end of last Thursday’s student assembly.

Sophomore Briar Meszaros and junior Natalie Simonsen were the president candidates; freshman Annelise Amack and junior Christopher Strate, currently the council vice-president, were the vice-president candidates; sophomore Kallie McCain was the sole candidate for secretary; junior Shelby Steele and sophomore Pake Burke vied for treasurer; and freshman Zack Harman was the sole candidate for parliamentarian. Meszaros, Amack, McCain, Burke and Harman were elected.

In her speech, Meszaros promised she has a “passion for excellence and a passion to make the MHS student council everything it can be.”

Student Council teacher-sponsor Kathleen Kelley told the Herald Times, “The election went very smoothly this year, with a high student election turn-out of nearly 90 percent. MHS students have selected a Student Council executive committee which will bring lots of energy and plenty of fresh ideas to their jobs.”

