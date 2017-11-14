New provider for internet, TV and voice in Meeker

MEEKER | Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of new Spectrum Internet™, Spectrum TV™ and Spectrum Voice™ offerings for residential and business customers in Meeker. The launch brings new internet and phone products to the Meeker area, as well as significant enhancements to the existing video product.

Included in today’s announcement is the introduction of Spectrum Internet, with download speeds up to 300 Mbps, and Spectrum Voice, with unlimited local and long-distance calling and a number of other popular phone features. Additionally, a new, more robust video product is now available with more than 200 HD channels and 5,500 On Demand titles.

“At Charter, we are working hard to bring the best TV, internet and voice services possible to all our customers,” said area Vice President Mike Oswald. “We’re proud of the great value these new Spectrum services provide and to be bringing them to residents and businesses in the Meeker area.”

Residential customers interested in the newly available products can contact a Spectrum representative at 1-855-757-7328 or get more information and order online at spectrum.com. Business customers can find more information at business.spectrum.com or by calling 1-800-314-7195.

