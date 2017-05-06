New PRs and a new school record for RHS Panthers

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers got up early and headed to the Montrose Invitational in Montrose, Colo. on Friday, April 29, 2017. The Panthers had all types of weather to deal with, sunny and warm to chilly and cloudy and sometimes windy. Overall the Panthers performed well and rose to the challenging weather.

The freshman class of Tytus Coombs, Zoey Peck, Chloe Filfred and Brady Bertoch are meeting the challenges of performing against upperclassmen. They are getting personal records and will be a force to be reckon with in the years to come.

Coombs competed in the 200-meter dash, long jump, triple and 4×200. He received new personal records in all his events. In the 200 he ran a 25.90, in long jump he jumped 15 feet 11.25 inches and in triple he got a mark of 29-9.5. Peck also competed in the 200 dash, triple jump, long jump and 4×200. She was able to get new personal records in the 200 and long jump. For the 200 dash she ran a 30.08, in the long jump she jumped 13-3.25 feet and in triple she got a 27-2.5. Filfred ran the 1,600-meter with a time of 7:34.05. Bertoch threw both the shot and discus. He wasn’t able to get a mark but threw well.

Breanna Davis and Phalon Osborn were the only two sophomores competing this weekend; the Panthers had several team members who were sick. Davis was able to throw both the shot and discus. She took 10th in the shot with a throw of 30-2. She wasn’t able to get a mark in the discus, unfortunately. Osborn ran the 300-meter hurdles for the second time in her career and did well, taking 13th with a time of 58.26. She also ran the 4×200.

The junior class was well represented by Patrick Scoggins, Kaylee Mecham, Cameron Filfred, Katelyn Brown and Miekka Peck. Scoggins set a new school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.88, breaking his own record set at the state meet last year. He also ran the 4×200, 100-meter dash and 200 dash. In the 100 dash he placed seventh with a time of 11.82, second in the 200 dash with 23.09 and new personal record and second in the 400 dash with a new personal record of 49.88. Mecham was able to get a new personal record in both her throws. For shot she got a mark of 25-8.25 and in discus there was no mark but it would have been a new personal record of more than 10 feet. Cameron Filfred got a new personal record in the discus with a throw of 100-1. Katelyn Brown was able to take second in the triple jump with a jump of 32-4 then ninth in the long jump with a jump of 14-1.25. She also ran the 4×200. Miekka Peck was able to help out in the 4×200 and then threw both shot and discus.

Mikayla Filfred, David Fox and Troy Allred were the three seniors for the Panthers. Mikayla Filfred threw for a new personal record in the shot for a mark of 27-2.5. Fox had a great meet helping out in the 4×200, then long and high jump. He got a new personal record in the long jump with a jump of 18-3.75 which got him eighth place. In high jump he cleared 5-6 with a place of 11th. Allred was able to place fifth in long jump with a jump of 18-10.75. In triple he placed fifth with a jump of 38-7.5. He also helped out in the 4×200.

Both girls and boys had a 4×200 relay. The girls 4×200 was made up of Osborn, Zoey Peck, Brown and Miekka Peck. They placed ninth with a time of 2:05.97. The boys 4×200 placed seventh with a time of 1:40.05. The Panthers will be at a multi-league meet in Grand Junction on Friday and Saturday.

