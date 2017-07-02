New Restaurant… July 2, 2017 Caitlin Walker Meeker, Slider 0 There’s a new restaurant in Meeker, just in time for summer dining. Outfitter’s Diner is located at 173 First Street at the Rustic Lodge motel. The Maes family—Jim, Gina, James, Mandy, Shawnee and Ryan Kerran—are the restaurant’s owners and operators. “Jim got a job with the county,” Gina said. “We followed later with the grandkids. We wanted to keep the family together, and we like the small town and the area.” The Maes come to Meeker from Rifle. “Initially we were talking about getting a food truck, but then we found this location.” They spent three months cleaning, prepping and painting the location before opening their doors to the public June 9. The Outfitter’s Diner offers a variety of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They open at 6 a.m. every day. On Mondays they close at 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday they close at 9 p.m., and Sunday they close at 8 p.m. Menus are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, @outfittersdiner. “We’re happy to be here,” Gina said. “Once we get everything running smoothly we would also like to start catering, and we want to get integrated into the community.” The restaurant is hiring front and back of the house help. Call 970-878-9956 for more information. Caitlin Walker Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Outfitter's DinerRestaurants
