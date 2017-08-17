New staff for Rangely schools

They aren’t all pictured, but some of the new staff members for the Rangely School District gathered for a beginning-of-the-year photo. Davin Boydstun, physical education; Emma Curtis, agricultural education; Sally Stafford, English; Michael Canary, social studies; Michelle Robertson, student support services; Steve Wieber, resource teacher; Shalece Low, student support services; Mellissa Key, resource teacher; and Sharon Weaver, math. Matt Scoggins photo

