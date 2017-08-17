New staff for Rangely schools August 17, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0 They aren’t all pictured, but some of the new staff members for the Rangely School District gathered for a beginning-of-the-year photo. Davin Boydstun, physical education; Emma Curtis, agricultural education; Sally Stafford, English; Michael Canary, social studies; Michelle Robertson, student support services; Steve Wieber, resource teacher; Shalece Low, student support services; Mellissa Key, resource teacher; and Sharon Weaver, math. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
