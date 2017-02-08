New web tool for quick access to frequently sought oil and gas data

RBC | The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission introduced a new online tool that allows the public to get a quick and wide-ranging snapshot of oil and gas related activity statewide or by county.

The “Daily Activity Dashboard” linked from the COGCC homepage is a visual and interactive tool providing a more efficient route to information on pending permits, well status, production, well inspections, violation notices, notifications from operators and spills.

“The COGCC website already provides perhaps the most comprehensive access to data of any state oil and gas agency in the country; the Dashboard marks another big step in information transparency we strive for,” said COGCC director Matt Lepore. “We hope this feature makes it easier for the public and for local officials to more quickly access the key pieces of information most often sought.”

The Dashboard feature does not replace COGCC’s existing and extensive web-based data search tools but it does offer a simpler and faster way to see the latest and most popular information provided on the agency’s website. A visual, interactive tool, the dashboard allows anyone to generate custom statistical charts, graphs, tables, and simple maps in near real-time. Further, because the information found in many of the tables has been linked to associated COGCC data, users can easily go deeper for additional information.

The website is part of an ongoing focus at COGCC to strengthen its regulation of oil and gas development in Colorado.

