Nielsen resigns from school board

December 3, 2017

Leslie Nielsen

RANGELY | Rangely School Board President Leslie Nielsen resigned her position on Tuesday saying that her family is relocating. The board will fill the vacancy by appointment. Letters of interest from those who would like to serve on the board should be sent to the district office no later than Dec. 8.

