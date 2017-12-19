Nielson named OSU Senior of Significance

MEEKER | Taylor Neilson, an animal science and biochemistry and molecular biology major from Meeker, Colo., has been selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2017-2018 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

Taylor is the daughter of Renae Neilson. She is a member of the Oklahoma Agriculture Leadership Encounter, a member of the Animal Science Leadership Alliance, vice president of meat science and a member of the Stillwater Community Health Center.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

“The OSU Alumni Association is proud to honor this year’s Seniors of Significance,” says Chris Batchelder, Alumni Association president and CEO. “These students will go on to become impactful alumni upon graduation and will make Oklahoma State proud.”

A public reception to recognize Neilson and the other 48 Seniors of Significance Award winners was held on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater, Okla.

