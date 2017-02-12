Nieslanik named to president’s list at Gonzaga University

MEEKER | Samuel Nieslanik, a resident of Scio, Ore., has earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2016. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Nieslanik is the son of Joe and Ellen Nieslanik.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.

