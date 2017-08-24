Noah’s March travels through county

RBC | This week a young man and his family walked their way across Rio Blanco County as part of a longer trip that began in Florida. With the hope of raising awareness and funds for Type I Diabetes, Noah and his family are walking across the United States.

Noah, 11, and his family began their walk in January in Key West, Fla. By early last week the family was headed from Rifle towards Meeker, crossing the Utah border outside Dinosaur over the weekend. The family hopes to end the year in Washington state, having marched across the continental U.S.

According to the Noah’s March Foundation website the family is focused on eradicating Type I Diabetes. Through their march across the nation they hope to raise awareness and funds for research.

Noah was inspired to start the walk after watching the documentary “Into the Wind” about Terry Fox, who ran across Canada in 1980 with one leg.

To allow such a young family to walk across the country the family purchased a GPS system. After the day is complete Noah’s mother picks him and his father up, wherever they are, and marks their location down on the GPS. Then when they are ready to begin again they are able to pinpoint the exact location they stopped.

To follow Noah on his travels or to make a donation to his cause you can visit noahsmarchfoundation.org.

