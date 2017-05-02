Nominations sought for six seats on Resource Advisory Council

RBC I The Bureau of Land Management’s Northwest Colorado District is seeking public nominations for six open positions on its Resource Advisory Council.

The Northwest Resource Advisory Council consists of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives. It provides advice on public lands issues to the BLM’s Northwest Colorado District, which includes Colorado River Valley (Silt), Kremmling, Little Snake (Craig) and White River (Meeker) field offices.

“The advice given to the BLM by these citizen-based Resource Advisory Councils is a vital part of the BLM’s collaborative approach to land management,” said BLM State Director Ruth Welch. “Citizen input enhances our agency’s ability to administer and conserve these lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations of Americans.”

The Bureau, which manages more land than any other Federal agency, has 36 RACs across the West, where most BLM-managed land is located. The diverse membership of each RAC is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that the BLM needs for its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.

The descriptions for RAC positions are as follows:

Category 1 – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

Category 2 – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category 3 – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

Six positions are open for nomination on the NW RAC this year, including two positions in Category 1, one position in Category 2 and three positions in Category 3. Nominations for the Northwest District RAC must be submitted by May 30 to the Bureau of Land Management, Attn: David Boyd, 2300 River Frontage Rd., Silt, Colo., 81652, or dboyd@blm.gov. Additional requirements and nomination forms can be found by going to www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado or by calling 970-876-9008.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominees will be judged based on their training, education and knowledge of the council’s geographical area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations; a completed background information nomination form; and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

