Wednesday’s public meeting between the Town of Meeker and Rio Blanco County is a workshop session to discuss the Better City Plan. As such, it will not be conducted in an open forum format.

Please save all questions and comments for the next regular Town of Meeker board meeting (http://www.townofmeeker.org/) or County Commissioner meeting (http://www.co.rio-blanco.us/)

Thank you!

Like this: Like Loading...