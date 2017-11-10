Nov. 14 final sight-in day at Meeker Sportsman’s Club

MEEKER | Nov. 14 is the last sight-in day for the season at the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per rifle to sight-in your own rifle or $10 per rifle to have a Sportsman’s Club member sight it in for you. Targets, spotters and coffee are provided. The range is located at 36684 Hwy. 13 approximately 4.5 miles south of Meeker. Watch for the big banner.
In addition, hunters taking advantage of the low-cost sight-in events have an opportunity to help the Meeker Sportsman’s Club in return. The club is continuing their fundraising efforts toward the goal of purchasing the shooting range property. This shooting range is an important asset and resource to Meeker and the surrounding area.
Currently more than $55,000 has been raised toward the $175,000 needed to purchase the range property. Any contributions of funds toward this land purchase are welcome. The Meeker Sportsman’s Club is a 501(c)3 entity so donations are tax deductible. For information on sight-in days or to make a contribution, call John Taylor 878-3456.

