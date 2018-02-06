Nuggets Skills Challenge …

Twenty-one participants participated in the Denver Nuggets Skills Challenge local competition hosted by ERBM Parks and Recreation District on Friday, Jan. 26. The following earned first place honors in their respective age groups: 8-9 year-old boys, Trent Sanders; 10-11 year old boys, Drew Drake; 12-13 year old boys, Brendan Clatterbaugh; 6-7 year old girls Raegan Clatterbaugh; and 10-11 year old girls, Sydnie Ross. These five winners now move on to sectionals to be held in Grand Junction on Sunday, Feb. 11. Winners will then compete at the state competition in conjunction with the Nuggets game on Sunday, March 11. Pictured are Raegan Clatterbaugh, Cort Crawford (personal trainer/cheering squad), Brendan Clatterbaugh, Trent Sanders, Drew Drake and Sydnie Ross.

