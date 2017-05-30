Obituary: Adah Geraldine McSweeney Bossart

Adah Geraldine McSweeney Bossart
May 11, 2017
Adah Geraldine McSweeney Bossart, 97, passed away May 11, 2017, in Carbondale, Colo. Adah was born to Edward and Agnes (Anderson) McSweeney. She is the last of the McSweeney family that “homesteaded” between Meeker and Rifle. Adah is survived by her daughter, Elaine Hutchings; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Adah on Saturday, May 27, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at the Rifle Funeral Home.
