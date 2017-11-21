Obituary: Alexander (Alex) James Haddenham

Alexander (Alex) James Haddenham

Oct. 25, 1994~Oct. 21, 2017

Alexander James Haddenham (Alex) was born Oct. 25, 1994, to Jamie Haddenham and Aron Dumas, in Vernal, Utah. Tragically, Alex died on Oct. 21, 2017, in Rangely, Colo., just days before his 23rd birthday. Alex spent his life in Rangely: attending Rangely schools participating in sports, football, wrestling and baseball. Alex loved the outdoors and was taught to hunt and fish by his step-dad Jack Richens. He always loved the outdoors and enjoyed hanging out by many a bonfire with his friends telling stories and having a beer or two. As a teenager Alex learned he had a talent for working with his hands on anything with a motor, and spent many hours with friends and their fathers learning about fixing vehicles and getting them running again. Alex is described by his momma as a social kid. She said that when she would visit him when he was out of town working on the rigs he would always know the best restaurants because of his exploring and was friends with the folks who worked there and at the hotels because truly Alex didn’t know a stranger. He had a kind heart, and was truly a well-mannered, caring young man. He was described as being a best friend to so many people. He had a heart of gold, was kind and always helpful. He adored his Mom, his Grandma and his little brother Bubbe. Alex is survived by, much loved by, and will forever be deeply missed by: his mom Jamie; his brother Ryan (RJ/Bubbe); his dad; step-dad Jack; and his grandma Paula. Also surviving are his sisters Samantha, Sara and Jasmine; his grandparents John and Debbie Haddenham; uncle John and Kathy Haddenham and their children, John Blake, Amanda and Samantha; his uncle Brett and aunt Judy Hymas and their children Steven, Hampton, Naomi and Christina; as well as his aunts Delon and Diane; and numerous other cousins and friends, especially his dear and best friend Bridget Mays. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Don Davis.

