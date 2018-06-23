Obituary: Barbara (Bobbie) Jean Leeper

Barbara (Bobbie) Jean Leeper

Jan. 9, 1940 ~ June 14, 2018

Barbara (Bobbie) Jean Leeper was born on Jan. 9, 1940, in Schenectady, New York, to Ervin and Lorraine Norton. At an early age, they moved to Denver, Colo., where her younger brother David was born. She graduated from the Denver school system in 1958 and married her first husband, Raymond C. Joos, with whom she had three children: Michael Joos of Castle Pines, Teri Dailey of Colorado Springs and Glen Joos of Brighton, Colo.

She lived in the North Denver area where she was an administrative secretary and bookkeeper. In 1994, she married her second husband, Ronald D. Leeper. In 1998, they moved to Meeker, Colo., where she enjoyed living at their ranch home and caring for their horses. She enjoyed her “John Wayne” movies, watching NASCAR and all of the old TV shows.

She was adored by her family and is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren: Kristen (Arron Grafft) Houser of San Antonio, Texas; Kimmy (Guillermo) Madrigal of Shelley, Idaho; Stephen (Chanda) Dailey of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Daniel (Megan Sheffield) Joos of La Junta, Colo.; Joshua Dailey of Denver, Colo.; Stacy Lorraine (Georgios Theocharis) Joos; Hannah Dailey of Denver, Colo.; Stephany (Josh) Varland of Meeker, Colo. She also has five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandparents (Mom and Pop), her parents, her first husband, her brother, her second husband and her great-grandson Matthew Reese Dailey.

Her services will be Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at The Church at Meeker, 1032 Jennifer Dr. Following the service will be the graveside services at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in her name to ASPCA or the Saint Jude Children’s Fund.

