Obituary: Benjamin Michael Long

Benjamin Michael Long

Aug. 21, 1961~Jan. 8, 2017

Benjamin Michael Long, 55, passed away of advanced liver disease on Jan. 8, 2017, at his home in Rangely. His great friends Ted and Phyllis Franklin and his dog Maggie were by his side.

Mike was born Aug. 21, 1961, in Meeker, Colo., to Benjamin Arthur Long and Ruth Ann Fickle. He attended school in Meeker, Dinosaur and Rangely.

Mike married Bonnie May Horn Nov. 8, 1981, with whom he would have two children. Even after they separated, the two would remain good friends until his death.

Mike was always a hard worker, starting in the oilfields at a very young age. He worked for several companies in Rangely including Noel’s Contracting and Chevron Pipeline. After leaving Chevron he did consultant work as a welding inspector for numerous companies in multiple states. Mike was not only an accomplished welder, but also a certified welding inspector.

Mike’s free time typically revolved around hunting. He enjoyed guiding elk and deer hunters, as well as calling and denning coyotes. Mike was very successful at predator control, and for a few years ran “Mike’s Varmint Service” as a side business on his days off working for several sheep-men. He also enjoyed fishing and arrowhead hunting.

Mike is survived by his children, daughter Roxie (Jake) Fromang, of Greeley, Colo., and son Cody (Amanda) Long, of Corpus Christi, Texas; three grandchildren, Cash Leischer, Alex and Taylor Fromang, all of Greeley. His brothers Bret (Andrea) Long, of Astoria, Ore., and Clete (Kim) Long, of Greensburg, Penn., and a sister Susan (Paul) Shelton, of Meeker, Colo. His half-brother Raymond Pitt (Sherri), of St. George, Utah, and many others too numerous to mention. Mike was preceded in death by parents Ben and Ruth Long.

Mike will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his generosity to his friends and family. He would give you the shirt off his back. Mike will be missed greatly by his family, and the people who were honored to call him a friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the hills of northwestern Colorado, the place where Mike was most comfortable.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com

