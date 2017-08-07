Obituary: Bernard Lee “Bernie” Shafer

Bernard Lee “Bernie” Shafer

Feb. 13, 1956~July 29, 2017

Bernard Lee “Bernie” Shafer, 61, died suddenly on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rangely, Colo.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1956, in Hanover, Penn., the son of the late A. Bernard and Elizabeth Dell Shafer. He was graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1974, and several years thereafter, moved to Rangely.

He was the manager of the Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely for 30 years, retiring last year. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Cassi Ralls, her husband, Micheal and their children, Treven Micheal and Jocelyn Rashelle, of Mena, Ark. He was a devoted father and grandfather, thoroughly enjoying time with his family. Also surviving are his sister, Ruth Ann Burgener (David) of Jefferson, Md., and brother, Don Shafer (Sue) of Grand Junction, Colo. A niece and two nephews and their families also grieve his loss as do many extended family members and friends.

Viewing will be at Brown’s Funeral Home in Grand Junction on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. A celebration of Bernie’s life with a gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Cedar Ridges Golf Course, where he spent many happy hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

