Obituary: Bernice Adrian Olree (Wood) Fox

Bernice Adrian Olree (Wood) Fox

April 28, 1921 ~ Jan. 22, 2018

Bernice Adrian Olree (Wood) Fox was called to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. She passed away from natural causes at the age of 96. She was born in the family home in Graford, Texas, on April 28, 1921, to Cornelius and Nellie Olree. She had eight siblings. In 1939, she graduated from Graford High School.

Bernice married Vondel Wood in 1940 in Mineral Wells, Texas. To that marriage, two daughters were born, Mickey Deanne and Sandra Kaye. She later divorced and moved to Rangely, Colo., to be near family. Over the next several years, Bernice moved back and forth between Rangely and Graford until she finally settled for a few years in Rangely. While living in Rangely she worked at the luncheon counter as a waitress at the Strain Drug Store and as a cashier for Floyd Hayden at Bestway.

In 1956, Bernice met and married Paul Glenn Fox. They remained in Rangely until 1959, and then moved the family to Ashland, Kan. To that marriage a son was born, Paul Glenn Fox, II. Bernice worked at the Ashland Grocery Store while Paul worked in the oil and gas industry. Paul’s work took them to Thermopolis, Wyo., for a short time, and then they returned to Rangely where they resided until Paul’s death in 1994. Bernice went back to work at Bestway and remained employed there until she retired and moved to Palisade, Colo., to once again be close to her brothers and sisters.

Bernice was baptized during childhood in the Church of Christ and was a life member. She re-dedicated her life to Christ in 1967. She loved to read her Bible and attend church services. She worked crossword puzzles and could be found working in her yard, growing roses and blowing leaves with her leaf blower. Cooking meals for her family, especially during the holidays, and having large family gatherings was a passion. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Texas Longhorns fan, in that order. Above all else, Bernice loved her precious Jesus.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Mickey (late husband Roy) Steele of Grand Junction, Colo., and Sandra Bird of Palisade, Colo.; one brother, Doyle and wife Lou Olree of Palisade, Colo.; two sisters, Sarah Gabriel (late husband Mike Gabriel) of Grand Junction, Colo., and Sue (late husband Lloyd) Lemley of Graford, Texas; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Nellie Olree; her first husband, Vondel Wood; her second husband, Paul Fox; her son, Paul Glenn Fox II; two brothers, Jake and wife Reva Olree and Ken and wife Carrie Olree; and three sisters, Pauline and husband Coy Justus, Thelma and husband JC Nantz, and Lois and husband Sam Barnhill.

Services were held at the Church of Christ in Rangely, Colo., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Interment followed at the Rangely Cemetery.

