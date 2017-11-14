Obituary: Billy Roy Steele

Billy Roy Steele

Oct. 22, 1984~Oct. 29, 2017

Billy Roy Steele was born Oct. 22, 1984, in Cortez, Colo., the son of Steven Eugene and Lyla Jean (Cox) Steele. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Grand Junction, Colo., at the age of 33.

Surviving Billy are his wife, Jessa Lynn Olsen of Meeker; his daughter, Alexia Isabelle Steel of Des Moines, Iowa; his mom, Lyla Jean Steele of Cortez; and his siblings, Jeffery Eugene Steele (Brenda) of Marshall, Wi., and Patrica Enid Franz of Maricopa, Ariz. Billy was preceded in death by his father.

