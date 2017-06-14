Obituary: “Cowboy” Clayton Karren

“Cowboy” Clayton Karren

May 8, 1947~May 15, 2017

“Cowboy” Clayton Karren, 70, of Dinosaur, Colo., went to be with Jesus Sunday, May 15, 2017. Clayton passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Clayton loved the outdoors and his favorite hobbies were spending time with family camping, fishing and hunting.

Clayton Karren is survived by his wife, Janice Kay Karren of Dinosaur, his daughter, Christie (Chuck) Winkler of Dinosaur; grandchildren Mariah, Jaden and Shaylee; brother Tom (Lila) Karren of Vernal, Utah, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents LaVar J, Polly Karren, his sister Dixie Street, his son Gary Karren and his grandson Kyle Smithy.

A memorial will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Dinosaur Fire Hall located at 301 Stegosaurus FWY in Dinosaur, Colo. Clayton’s last ride and burial will be in Dinosaur Cemetery following the memorial. www.blackburnvernalmortuary.com

