Obituary: Cynthia L. (Overton) Hartung

Cynthia L. (Overton) Hartung

June 19, 1962 ~ Dec. 18, 2017

Cynthia L. Overton Hartung, 55, of Meeker, Colo., passed away Dec. 18, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cynthia was born June 19, 1962, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Gloria M. Noland and Charles Richmond. She had three brothers: Rick, Fred and Scott. She married Ron Hartung in Craig, Colo. She was a homemaker and raised three boys in their home: Cory, Chris and Lucas.

She is survived by her husband Ron Hartung; her children Cory Overton and Lucas Hartung; her grandchildren Jacob Hartung, Makayla Hartung, Bailey Overton, Kyli Overton, Ronnie Hartung and Kiva Hartung; her dad Jerry Noland; brothers Rick and Scott Overton; sister Sandy Noland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son Chris Hartung, mother Gloria Noland and brother Fred Overton.

A service for Cynthia will be held at the Clarion Inn on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...