Obituary: David C. Miller

David C. Miller

July 29, 1930~Dec. 7, 2016

On Dec. 7, 2016, our sweet husband and Pops passed away from complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by family and friends. David C. Miller was 86 years young and resided in Rangely, Colo., with his bride of 60 years.

David was born July 29, 1930, in Joliet, Ill., to Gladys Lucille and Charles Raymond Miller. David was a mischievous young man often playing pranks on his neighbors and having to apologize for broken windows due to an occasional stray baseball. He played first chair clarinet and was the drum major for the honor and marching band at Joliet Township High School.

Upon high school graduation in 1948, David was offered a chance to play professional baseball with the New York Giants, but was encouraged by both parents to go on to a college degree, a choice he would later regret. He attended Illinois State University before joining the Air Force in 1951. He served in Frankfurt, Germany, during the Korean War from 1951-1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1955. He served his country proudly and was a member of our local VFW.

After serving his country, he became employed at Illinois Bell Telephone Company as a lineman and worked his way up through the company to the level of engineer. In 1955, he met his life’s love through her sister whom he worked with at the telephone company and on Feb. 9, 1956, he and Pauline Hopper married at the First Presbyterian Church in Joliet, Ill.

They lived in Joliet for a short time before moving to Lakewood, Colo., in 1968, with their two children Charles Robert Miller and Suann Miller Anderson. David’s family was his greatest joy. He spent many years as Chuck’s Little League coach, and loved this time with his son. He also played sidekick to his daughter Suann and her horse Shorty, hauling her to many horse shows and rodeos.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, baseball, golf and traveling. He looked forward to golfing with his buddies, David, John and Jerry, watching spring training, and crossing out cities on his “Bucket List.” He made it a personal goal to visit Sam Tolley’s veteran’s appreciation barbecue and to have World Series game day parties with Phalon and Rodney in his room at Rangely hospital, especially seeing his favorite team, the Cubbies, finally win. A recent special memory was in the fall of 2014, while on a bucket list trip, he watched a golfer make a hole in one on the famous 18th hole, from the Pebble Beach club house.

He enjoyed the daily activities that surrounded his granddaughter Phalon and was happy to be her personal chauffeur and secretary and committed to memory her school and sports schedules. Dave was happy to attend his granddaughter Bailey’s wedding this September. He enjoyed the visits and summers with his four grandsons, Charlie, Gabe, Zach and Dominic. He was excited to get to know the recent addition to our family, granddaughter Aislinn.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rangely. He loved his church family and other friends he met while he lived here in Rangely, Colo., and in Hot Springs Village, Ark. He gave his heart to Christ in 1976 and was a faithful servant and steward. He had two best friends in Hot Springs that were mentors and Bible study coffee house pals, Bud Hanke and William “Youngblood” McCreary. David showed Christ’s love in his many friendships. He was a genuinely kind and considerate human being and was a father and grandfather figure to many who loved him. He always made time for his family and friends and was often seen making his weekly rounds for friendly conversation. He will be greatly missed.

David kept this quote and Bible verse in his wallet. “If you read my life’s story, would you see Jesus?” and Isaiah 41:9-10.

He is survived by his wife Pauline, son Charles, (wife Vonita, sons, Dominic, Zach, Charlie, Gabe) and daughter Suann, (husband Josh, daughters Bailey, Phalon ) and all those who knew and loved him.

David was preceded in death by his parents Charles Raymond and Gladys Lucille and many friends.

An Honor Guard Service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Grand Junction Veterans Cemetery on 2830 Riverside Parkway where everyone is welcome to attend, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rangely. Please feel free to stay in Rangely and have a celebration meal with the family and share stories about this wonderful man.

Any messages of love, stories or picture can be left at www.brownscremationservice.com.

