Obituary: Dawn Michelle Miller DeSantos

Dawn Michelle Miller DeSantos

Nov. 26, 1959~Jan. 10, 2017

Dawn Michelle Miller DeSantos, 57, kept her strong will to the end and waited one more day before returning to our Father in Heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 12:15 a.m.

Born in Meeker, Colo., on Nov. 26, 1959, she was the daughter of William Dallas Miller and Carole Rae Klinglesmith Miller. She was graduated from Indio High School where she held the title of head cheerleader for two years and was an outstanding track athlete. She still holds the 2-mile track record with a time of 11:56. “Dawny D” continued with straight A’s all throughout her years at the College of the Desert, Brigham Young University and Weber State University where she studied engineering and earned her nursing degree. Mom worked multiple jobs as a cake decorator, child daycare provider, a CNA/LPN at Manor Care in Ogden, Utah; a nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital on both the step-down ICU and ICU floors, and ended by teaching students at North Summit High School as a CNA instructor.

“Dawnshell” had multiple callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a primary teacher and the Relief Society President. She enjoyed sewing and crafting homemade items, long-distance running, water skiing, helping with her children’s math homework, watching cartoons and Investigation Discovery shows, coloring with Sharpie markers and water coloring pencils, and fulfilling her Patriarchal Blessing by “helping and caring for the young population,” especially her own children. Momma was a very intelligent, resilient, devoted, hardworking, kind, helpful, and strong person.

Mom is survived by her four children: Dustin Shea DeSantos of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Amanda Michelle (Cavett) Richards of Mesa, Ariz.; Corinne Elise DeSantos Smith of Virginia Beach, Va; and Leah Dallas DeSantos of Pleasant Grove, Utah; cat, Nellie; sisters Fawn Kemis Moore and Dana Sue (Les) Flareau; grandson Skyler Jack Richards with another grandson on the way. Dawn was reunited with her grandfather Carl Henry Klinglesmith, grandfather Dick Banner, grandmother “Okay” Dixie Austin Banner, grandmother Dorothy Cotten Klinglesmith, grandfather Dallas Arthur Miller, uncle Lawrence Gregg Klinglesmith, brother-in-law David Gilchrist Moore and multiple pets including a German Shepherd, Heidi, and 25 lb. Kitty Witty.

A special thanks on behalf of the family to Dr. Timothy Grange, Greg Powell PA, and staff at The Spine, Orthopedic, and Pain Center; Dr. Petersen, Anne Bowden PA, and all the staff at Whole Health Medical in Provo, Utah; to all physicians, nurses, and staff at the American Fork Hospital for their sweet concern and understanding of our loved one’s care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 12 p.m. at the LDS church in Henefer, Utah. Friends and family may call at the church on Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Dawn requested that donations be made to the Charles E. Holman Foundation for Morgellons Disease or to SafeHorizon.

Like this: Like Loading...