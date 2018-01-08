Obituary: Dena Marie (Dotson) Byers

Dena Marie (Dotson) Byers

Oct. 25, 1941 ~ Dec. 24, 2017

Dena Marie Dotson Byers, 76, died Dec. 24, 2017, at her home in Rangely, Colo. She was born Oct. 25, 1941, to Walter Wade and Gertrude Marie Clements Dotson. She married her sweetheart Gordon Fredrick Byers on Dec. 22, 1969, in Fort Collins, Colo. Dena loved animals. She always had the most beautiful yards in town, which she enjoyed working in. She was an active church member at the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, she especially enjoyed teaching EFM classes. Her love for others turned into adopting kids in the community. Her family meant everything to her.

Dena was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Fredrick Byers; son, Christopher Byers; parents, sister, brother and nephew.

She is survived by her children: Bryon Byers, Bret (Ellen) Byers, Kathy (John) Brown, Cena (Todd) Carlson, Jill Redwine and Jeff Byers; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sister Evelyn Kilpack.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, Colo., under the care and direction of the Blackburn and Sons Vernal Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely, Colo.

Like this: Like Loading...