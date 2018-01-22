Obituary: Diann Evon Amick

Diann Evon Amick

Feb. 9, 1936 ~ Jan. 9, 2018

The family of Diann Evon Amick sadly announces her passing on Jan. 9, 2018. She was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Denver, Colo., and was the oldest of two children born to Ellen and Harry Mencimer.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Jan. 27, at Johnson Mortuary, located at 1415 S. 1st Ave. in Yuma, Ariz. Burial will be at Sunset Vista Cemetery at 11357 E. 40th St., following the service.

Diann was born and raised primarily in Denver, Colo. She attended East High School before meeting and marrying the love of her life, James Amick. The couple completed high school in Meeker, Colo., graduating in 1954.

After moving to Yuma, she attended AWC, graduating with the first class of the nursing program in 1969. She began her career at Parkview Baptist Hospital (Yuma Regional). When the family moved to Morgantown, W.V., she worked at Morgan Manor Convalescent Center. After returning to Yuma, she worked for Dr. Buster’s office, Gwynyth Ham Elementary School and retired from Otondo Elementary.

She enjoyed her family, attending AWC basketball games coached by her husband Jim, camping in El Gulfo, Mexico, and spending time at the cabin along the river outside Meeker, Colo. She also volunteered at the Assistance League thrift store in Yuma. She was a loving person, accepting anyone into her home and acting as a second mother to many.

Diann is preceded in death by her son James Edward and survived by her husband James Kenneth, sons Brent, Kendal, Shawn and Bradley, daughters-in-law Randy, Bonnie, Jody and Jamye, and 11 grandchildren (Cassidy, Bradley, Austin, Jordan, Kelsey, Matthew, Kendal, Brian, Dustin, Sarah and Quinn). She will be forever loved and missed.

