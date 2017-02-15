Obituary: Dianne Elizabeth Baughman

Dianne Elizabeth Baughman

Dec. 6, 1953~Feb. 2, 2017

Meeker resident Dianne Elizabeth Baughman died with her husband at her side at her home in Meeker on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. She was 63. It was Dianne’s wish that a funeral not be held but there will be a memorial service/ celebration to be held on June 25, 2017, at 1 p.m. at her home in Powell Park, west of Meeker. If you were a friend of Dianne’s or if she had an effect on your life please attend and help celebrate Dianne’s new home with Jesus.

Dianne Elizabeth (Agner) Baughman was born the daughter of Loyd Otto and Mary Amanda (Barton) Agner on Dec. 6, 1953, in Blythe, Ga. Dianne spent her childhood and attended schools in Blythe.

Dianne married the love of her life, Robin Baughman, on June 23, 1974, in Blythe, Ga. To this union, one child was born. Dianne and Rob moved to Meeker in 1982. The couple celebrated their 42nd anniversary last summer.

Dianne worked as a registered nurse, receiving her nursing degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital in 1974. She most recently enjoyed taking care of patients at Pioneer Medical Center in Meeker, retiring in 2015 due to an illness after 33 years of service to the community. Dianne loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed gardening and loved to read Christian-based novels. Dianne was an active member of The Church at Meeker. Dianne also enjoyed traveling and was able to see most of the U.S. and travel through and live in Germany. Dianne was very supportive of The Church at Meeker’s AWANA Program as well as the 4-H Dog Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church at Meeker or the 4-H Dog Program in care of Grant Mortuary.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Robin Baughman of Meeker; one daughter, Dixie and her husband Jarrod Poley of Walden; one brother, Alvin Agner of Reedsville, Ga.; and one sister, Judy A. Dunn of Atlanta, Ga. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Savannah Elizabeth, age 2, and Matthias Delane Poley, age 3 days old. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.

