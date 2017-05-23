Obituary: Donna Rowley Willits

Donna Rowley Willits

Oct. 24, 1941~May 12, 2017

Donna Rowley Willits was born in Hayden, Colo., on Oct. 24, 1941, to Mae and Chester Rowley. She grew up in Hayden and after graduating from high school she went to Denver for two years of nurse’s training. Upon completion of that she moved to Glenwood Springs, Colo., where she met Lee Willits at a dance. They were married within a month—it lasted for 38 years before Lee passed away in 2007. They lived all those years on Willits Lane in Basalt, Colo.

They had two boys, Lloyd (Gena) Willits of Grand Junction and Robbie (Sherry) Willits of Fort Collins, Colo.

Donna loved to play cards and games and had a group of friends she played with several times a week. She was also in a sewing group that met regularly. She loved to can, bake and put together jigsaw puzzles. There was always a card table set up in her living room with a puzzle going, but by far the greatest part of her life were her grandchildren: Seth, Ethan, Morgan, Aubrey and Lexie. She often said her purpose in life was to be a mom and grandma.

Donna had a true faith in God, she was very comfortable and secure in his love. She passed away peacefully on May 12, 2017, at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker. She leaves her sister, Sharon Clapper of Meeker, and her brother, Larry Rowley of Rapid City, S.D., and lots of nieces and nephews. She will be so missed.

Services will be in Basalt, Colo., on Thursday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church.

