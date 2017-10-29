Obituary: Duane Daniel Kisse

Duane Daniel Kisse

March. 6, 1937~Oct. 18, 2017

Duane Daniel Kisse was born March 6, 1937, in Halliday, N.D. to Daniel and Annetta (Lubke) Kisse. He passed away in his home in Colorado City, Colo., on Oct. 18, 2017. Duane attended Halliday public schools and graduated in 1954. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Colorado Springs. Duane was honorably discharged in 1959. It was on a blind date in 1958 in Colorado Springs that he met his future wife, Sherrill Seay. They were married March 8, 1959. Duane and Sherry had four children: Danette, Lynne, Laurie and Craig. Duane joined the Bismarck, N.D., police department in 1960 and rose to the rank of captain. During that time he attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice from Minot State University, Minot, N.D.

In 1979 he retired from the police department. He and Sherry relocated to Meeker, CO where they owned and operated D & S Sentry Hardware. In 1987 they closed the store and moved to Colorado Springs where Duane worked as a security guard for El Paso County. Duane retired again in 2000 after which he and Sherry moved to Colorado City. Duane enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, walking Maxwell and watching Bill O’Reilly. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Almont; sister-in-law Joyce Kisse; and nephew Lane Johnson. Duane leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Sherry, and his canine companion, Maxwell; children, Danette (Lanny) Coulter; Lynne (Ronnie) Huber; Laurie (Dan) Schell; and Craig (Lorenda) Kisse; grandchildren Nathan Schell, Nicole Schell, Brianne Coulter Borisov (Pavel), Marina Phillips-Kisse and Angela Kisse Shelley (Corin). Duane was blessed with one great-grandson, 14-month-old Maksim Borisov. A celebration of Duane’s life was held on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Valley Community Church in Colorado City, Colo. A veteran’s service and inurnment will be held at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, N.D., on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Valley Community Church Benevolence Fund, PO Box 20407, Colorado City, Colo., 81019 or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care, 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, Colo., 81005.

