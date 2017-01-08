Obituary: Ervan Lee “Hank” Watson II

Ervan Lee “Hank” Watson II

Feb. 9, 1945~Dec. 31, 2016

Ervan Lee “Hank” Watson ll, 71, of Electra, Texas, passed away Dec. 31, 2016. A memorial gathering will be held in Meeker, Colo., on Jan. 14 at noon at the Fairfield Center with a potluck lunch to follow..

Hank was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Electra, Texas, to the late Ervan Lee Watson and Clara Rose Watson. The family moved from Texas to Craig, Colo., when Hank was 12 years of age, where he attended Moffat County Schools.

Most of Hank’s life he worked in the oil and gas Industry, retiring in 2012 from Koch Gas Plant. (formerly South-Tex Treaters Gas Plant) He enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing and playing guitar. Hank and his wife Karla Watson lived in Meeker for 12 years.

Hank was preceded in death by his grandson Sheldon Strange and father Ervan Lee “Buster” Watson. Survivors include: his wife Karla Watson of Electra, Texas; sons Royce (Rebecca) Watson of Craig, Colo., Robert (Vickie) Watson of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kurtes (Rachael) Watson of Wellington, Colo.; daughters Lisa (Matt) Benson of Iowa Park, Texas and Connie Greenlee of Fruita, Colo. His mother Clara Rose Watson of Craig, Colo., brothers Dennis (Patty) Watson of Craig, Colo., and Jody (Dora) Watson of Fruita, Colo. Hank was loved by 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

