Obituary: Fred Allen Starr

Fred Allen Starr

May 26, 1935~June 10, 2017

Fred Allen Starr was born on May 26, 1935, in Denver, Colo. He was raised in Fruita, Colo., and was graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1953, and then attended Colorado A&M (now CSU). He married Anna Jane Berry on June 10, 1956, in Fruita and they were married for 61 years. They have three children Richard, Darren (wife Cindy), and Tamara Dodson (husband Rick), six grandchildren, Megan Powell (husband Craig), Trenton Starr, Derek Dodson (wife Erika), Shay Starr, Ashley Dodson (husband Jeremey), Marissa Starr and two great-grandchildren, Landon Jameson and Svea Dodson.

Fred spent his early years as a farmer in the Fruita area where he raised a variety of crops and had an apple orchard. He served on many boards in the community. He spent the latter part of his career working for the agriculture department in the Rio Blanco area. However, his favorite job came in his retirement years as a golf ranger at the Adobe Creek Golf Course.

Fred was well known for his love of sports and his commitment to coaching and umpiring. He spent many hours volunteering and coaching at Monument Little League. He later enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their sporting activities.

Fred looked forward to attending church every Sunday at Canyon View Vineyard Church. Fred passed away on June 10, 2017, at his home and is now in a better place with his Lord and Savior.

