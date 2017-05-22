Obituary: Fred Gordon Brumback

Fred Gordon Brumback

Jan. 17, 1922~Sept. 5, 2016

On Sept. 5, 2016, Fred joined the love of his life, Ethel Leroa Wolaver Brumback. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from June 16, 1943, to Dec. 5, 1948, in the Pacific Arena. He passed away at the Colorado State Veteran’s Nursing Home in Rifle, Colo. His father was Thomas G. Brumback, mother Elsie M. Brumback Thompson, both deceased.

Ethel and Fred met outside of Meeker, Colo., up Strawberry Creek in January 1942 and were married April 18, 1942. Fred had two half brothers, Short and Tom, deceased; two sisters, Hazel and Kathy, deceased; two sisters, Lois and Ethel, are still living; two step-sisters Pauline and Phyliss. Fred is survived by two sons, Jeramee Brumback of Meeker, Colo., and David Brumback of Clifton, Colo.; and grandchildren Pamela Lucero, Carolyn Brumback, Wendy Brumback and Starla Brumback. Extended family includes seven great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Fred will be missed by all relatives and friends and was loved by all.

A celebration of Fred and Ethel will be held at the gravesite in Meeker, Colo., on June 3, 2017, at 11 a.m

