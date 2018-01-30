Obituary: Hannah Rachel Caldwell Palmer

Hannah Rachel

Caldwell Palmer

Jan. 24, 1933 ~ Jan. 14, 2018

Hannah Rachel Caldwell Palmer passed away Jan. 14, 2018, at her home in the Walbridge Wing in Meeker, Colo.; one day short of the 24th anniversary of the death of her husband, Buck.

Rachel was born on Jan. 24, 1933, on the Scenery Gulch Ranch near Meeker, Colo., to Verne and Hannah (Blue) Caldwell. She grew up riding horses, hunting, and working cows near Meeker and Grand Junction. She was graduated from Grand Junction High School and then attended Cottey College and Colorado State Teachers College where she earned a bachelors degree in teaching.

After college, she moved to Rangely, Colo., and taught physical education. She met the love of her life Mabry (Buck) Palmer when he came to help put the roof on her cabin on Lost Solar Creek. They were married on Feb. 10, 1961. Rachel loved spending time with her family at her cabin, where she lived during the summers until health problems forced her to remain in town. She loved hunting, fishing, sports, riding horses, reading and playing cards, especially Pinochle.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; daughter-in-law, Roxi; her parents, Verne and Hannah; her brother, John; and an infant sister, Sarah. She is survived by her sister, Ruth DeVore of Fruita; sons Dan (Becky) Palmer of Silt; and Doug (Susie) Palmer of Meeker; step-daughter Pat (Eddie) Nye of Kalispell, Mont.; and step-son Mike Englert of Dinosaur, Colo.; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Meeker United Methodist Church in Meeker, Colo., on Jan. 27, 2018, at 10 a.m.

