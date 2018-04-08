Obituary: Harland Dean Chambers

Harland Dean Chambers

April 23, 1933 ~ March 21, 2018

Harland Dean Chambers, 84, of Grand Junction, Colo., passed away March 21, 2018, in his home.

Dean was born on April 23, 1933, in Willow Springs Township, Wisc., to Murle and Tina Chambers. Dean graduated from Darlington High School in 1950. He joined the U.S. Navy in November of 1950 where he was stationed on an aircraft carrier. Following his honorable discharge he moved back to the Darlington area where he made cheese and farmed before leaving for Montana to work in the copper mines and as a cowboy. In 1970 he moved to Colorado and started Dean Chambers Guide and Outtfitting. He operated his business for 30 years.

Dean returned to Wisconsin near Ashland before returning to Darlington in 2012. He returned to Colorado in 2017. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, playing cards and meeting up with his friends in Darlington for coffee. He was also very proud to have taken part in the Veterans Honor Flight in 2017.

Dean is survived by his son Allen (JoAnn) Chambers of South Carolina; daughters Debra Bell and Amy (Ben) Michaels of Dane, Wisc., Denise (Ralph) Cantafio of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Annette (Keith) Hejl of Grand Junction, Colo.; Lori (Rick) Quinn of Grand Junction, Colo.; two sisters: Meredith Knudson of Dixon, Ill., and Margie (Buck) Walls of Monticello, Wisc.; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Dolly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepson Michael Chambers and brother Wayne Chambers. Dean will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In keeping with Dean’s wishes no services are planned.

Like this: Like Loading...