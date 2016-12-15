Obituary: Harry Forward

Harry Forward

Oct. 14, 1951~Nov. 30, 2016

Our amazing husband, father, grandpa and friend passed away after his short but courageous battle with cancer.

Harry was born on Oct. 14, 1951, one of four children to Gertrude and Eddy Forward. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School from 1965 to 1969. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and deployed to Vietnam.

In 1980 he moved to Rangely to begin a life in the booming oilfield. He met and married Sue Stearns in 1981. Together they raised five children. He was a rig up truck driver for Colorado Well Service for 17 years, he then owned and operated RS contracting, through EnCana oil and gas. He retired, but never really did. He bought a food trailer and with the help of Sue, he was able to fulfill his love of cooking, and was able to share it with many.

He was a free-spirited, fun-loving guy who enjoyed life. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, riding his Harleys and playing poker with the guys. He cherished his friends, loved his family and so much more. He was a one-of-a-kind man and we will miss him so much.

Harry was preceded in death by his mother and father, grandson Derek Wilkerson and good friend Rod Smuts.

Harry is survived by his wife Sue Forward; children Kody (Brad) Pederson of Vernal, Utah, L’Oreal Podzimek, of Casper, Wyo., Scooby (Rick) Pickering of Grand Junction, Colo., Holly (Michael) Pope of Vernal, Utah, and Clint Forward of Dinosaur, Colo.; 10 grandchildren and one soon-to-be great-granddaughter; his sister Sandra DePucci, two brothers, Michael and Morris Forward.

A service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at the Rangely Christian Church at 11 a.m., If anyone has anything they would like to share about Harry, there will be an open speaking time.

