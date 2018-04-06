Obituary: Hazel Georgiou Gonzales

Hazel Georgiou Gonzales

March 4, 1939 ~ March 30, 2018

Hazel Georgiou Gonzales was born March 4, 1939, in Meeker, Colo. She died March 30, 2018, at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo.

Hazel lived several diverse lifestyles; each with a certain dedication.

In her current life circumstance she was a dedicated parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Meeker, a loyal and helpful friend to many, a proud grandmother and an especially dedicated great-grandmother.

Hazel is survived by two children: Nakos (Lauree) Georgiou and Argy (Sebastian Laralde) Georgiou; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Crain, Caitlyn Georgiou, Maxilliano Laralde, Peter Laralde, Dario (Taanna) Georgiou; and four great-grandchildren: Arianna Crain, Julianna Crain, Ellianna Crain and Tyke Crain.

She is also survived by four sisters: Judy Eskelson, Sandra Wambolt, Deana Cheatham and Mary Ellen Leece; two brothers: Doug Moody and Floyd Moody; and stepchildren Lorraine Corona and Greg Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother (Glen Stipp); two spouses (Pete Georgiou and James Gonzales); one son (William Georgiou); and one grandson (Nakos Pete [Tyke] Georgiou).

Hazel graduated from Meeker High School, married Pete Georgiou and after several years of town living, learned to be a sheep/cattle rancher’s wife. The couple lived for many years on property north of Craig, Colo. Hazel was submerged in this environment; loving the lambs, goats, chickens and other critters; loving and raising her three children. It was hard work from daylight to dark; winter, summer, spring and fall. And she managed each season.

After Pete’s death, Hazel moved to Denver and worked in real estate until marrying James Gonzales. As a partnership, Hazel and Jimmie worked with a commercial janitorial service for several years. With a desire to be closer to the family members residing in Meeker, the couple moved to Meeker. They had travel adventures, and became active in the local Catholic church.

Jimmie died a few years after the move and Hazel settled into her most recent lifestyle: building furniture and other treasures in a workshop built onto her home. Her dog, Sweetie, joined her and was her beloved companion. She had lovely friends, worked for the Catholic church, participated in religious education and Altar and Rosary Society, and shared her quirky humor. She was generous to anyone in need and a perennial delight was a young couple in her neighborhood with 4-H lambs and then chickens. Shades of her ranch life. A woman of great endurance.

There will be a Memorial Mass Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Meeker, Colo.

Internment will be at a later date in a family cemetery, Craig, Colo.

Like this: Like Loading...