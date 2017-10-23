Obituary: Helen Bergenheier

Helen Bergenheier

Sept. 16, 1947~Oct. 10, 2017

The Rosary service for Helen Bergenheier, 70, of Lemmon, S.D., was held at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lemmon, S.D., Fr. Charles Zins and Deacon Bill Dustman officiated.

Helen Ardis Nelson was born on Sept. 16, 1947, in Bismarck, N.D., to Wilbur and Anna (Wiedmer) Nelson. She grew up in Lemmon, S.D., and attended Lemmon High School.

On July 27, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Bergenheier. They began their life together in Lemmon, and moved to North Carolina during Joe’s military service.

They lived in various locations around the country as Joe worked for the Bureau of Land Management. In 1967 their first son, Michael, was born and their second son, Sheldon, was born in 1969. In 1972 they made Meeker, Colo., their home and spent the next 30-plus years together.

During her time in Meeker, Helen worked in the accounting field for Jirak’s Corner Drug and M & P Roustabouts before retiring from Colowyo Coal Company in 1997.

Family was a great importance in Helen’s life. She traveled many miles watching and cheering on her sons in various sports, later following and watching her grandchildren in their activities. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading, especially mystery books, puzzles and having coffee and socializing with friends and family.

In 2006, Joe passed away, and Helen continued to live in Meeker, Colo., until moving to Lemmon, S.D. in 2011. She worked for the Nutrition Site in Lemmon and was active with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

In 2017 health issues forced her to slow down, and she entered the Five Counties Nursing Home in July. She passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, N.D.

Helen is survived by her sons, Michael (Denise) Bergenheier and Sheldon (Jennifer) Bergenheier; four grandchildren, Megan and Michael Bergenheier and Brooks and Erick Bergenheier; sisters, Lorraine Holdahl, Shirley (Joe) Warfield and Betty Eller; brother, Bob (Patti) Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Anna Nelson; her husband, Joseph Bergenheier; brothers, Sonny Nelson, John Nelson and Arthur Nelson; and sisters, Bertha Johnson, Marjorie Lorenz and Susan Napton.

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

