Obituary: Ila L. McFadden

Ila L. McFadden

July 18, 1935~Dec. 17, 2017

Ila L. Lombard McFadden was born July 18, 1935, to Jess H. Lombard and Ila Gipson Lombard in Colorado Springs, Colo., and peacefully passed away on Dec. 17, 2017, at The Village of the Heights Memory Care in Houston, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Kenneth of Cripple Creek, Colo., and Frank Lombard of Sacramento, Calif.; and husband Gary McFadden of Denver, Colo. She is survived by son Mike Hatch (Mary) of Roy, Utah; daughter Kelly Ward (Dan) of Houston, Texas; partner and companion Harold Kiser of Cedaredge,Colo.; nephew Bob Lombard of Sparks, Nev.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ila graduated with honors from the University of Utah with a degree in education and taught U.S. history in the Salt Lake City, Utah, and Aurora, Colo., public schools. After retiring, she moved to Meeker where she could enjoy the peace, quiet and friendship of the community.

Having grown up living in the National Parks, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed exploring, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Ila was a rock hound and a historian, and every road trip turned into a learning experience. Inevitably, she would find an arrowhead or fossil where no one else could.

Always the teacher, she would correct our thank you notes with a red pen and send it back with a funny personal note. Thanks to her, we know the components of granite, the scientific name for aspen trees and can identify fault lines and rock formations. She was a stickler for correct grammar and had an amazing vocabulary, and was a formidable opponent at card games, Trivial Pursuit and Pictionary. Above all, she valued education and supported her family in their academic endeavors. Her love, laughter and wit will be missed.

Ila will be interred next to her parents and brother Kenneth at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Cripple Creek, Colo., date to be determined. Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

