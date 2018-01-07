Obituary: Jack Gaylord Elder

Jack Gaylord Elder

Dec. 13, 1934 ~ Dec. 28, 2017

Jack Gaylord Elder, 83, passed away at his home in Rangely, Colo., on Dec. 28, 2017. Jack was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Grover, Colo., to Wallace Elder and Bessie Marie Gaylord-Elder. Jack married Jean Elder on Oct. 20, 1960, in Cortez, Colo. They have been married for 57 years.

Jack was a charter member of Bible Baptist Church. He preached at Bible Baptist Church for seven years. He taught the adult Sunday school class there also. He was active in the Awana Club for children. He drove the Sunday school bus for many years. Jack attended New Creation Church of Rangely until his death.

He taught school for 30 years and P.E. He coached baseball, football and basketball. Jack loved to hunt elk and deer. He loved to fish, also. He loved to travel around and pass out tracts.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jean Elder, sons Marty (Amy) Elder and Monty (Rebecca) Elder; thee grandchildren: Amanda, Michael (Nicole), and Rachel; and 3 great-grandchildren: Espen, Easten and Kenadie.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Martin Elder.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Rangely Christian Church (501 Darius Ave.).

Online condolences may be shared at www.ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com.

