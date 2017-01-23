Obituary: Josephine Ann (Shively) Tucker

Josephine Ann (Shively) Tucker

Dec. 10, 1937~Dec. 28, 2016



Josephine Ann (Shively) Tucker was born on Dec. 10, 1937, in Hayden, Colo., to Charles and Marguarette Shively. Jo grew up primarily in Craig and was graduated from Moffat County High School in 1956. She attended Colorado State College in Greeley, Colo., where she studied music, performing as a flutist in the symphonic band. She was president of the Newman Club and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education in 1960.Jo began her teaching career in Lander, Wyo. It was during this time that she met Robert Tucker, and they began their 45 years of marriage on Aug. 26, 1961. They moved to Meeker, Colo., in 1967 and became active members of the Holy Family Catholic Church, the school district and several other community organizations.Jo initiated and developed the preschool program for Horizons for the Handicapped and earned a Master’s Degree in early childhood education from the University of Colorado. She was the first preschool teacher hired by the Meeker School District where she taught for 10 years and was awarded the title of Master Teacher. She also was nominated and served on the Board of the Division of Early Childhood with the Colorado Department of Education.God, family and friends were at the core of Jo’s life, and she shared her faith through her words and service to others. She often said that her daughters were the light of her life and over the years, she became an anchor to her immediate and extended family. She was quick to make friends and treasured those friendships. Jo loved children and often quoted Dr. Seuss, “a person is a person, no matter how small.”Jo used her creative talents to sew clothing for her daughters and knit baby outfits and hats for newborns. Her love of knitting is shared by her daughters and many members of the community. She was a 4-H knitting leader and county fair judge in nearby communities. When she was not happily assisting others with learning the craft, she made Peace Pals, knitted dolls sent to orphans around the world by Knit4Peace. During her retirement, she began Mountain Mittens, a cottage business featuring hand-sewn felted wool mittens. Jo possessed a strong sense of patriotism and loved to travel.Jo is survived by her three daughters, Shelette Marie Gustafson (Rick), Roberta Jo Tucker, and Erin Catherine Tucker. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Tucker, her parents Charles and Marguarette Shively, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.