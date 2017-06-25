Obituary: Kristina ‘Tina’ Rose Hemphill

Kristina ‘Tina’ Rose Hemphill

Nov. 18, 1970~June 18, 2017

Tina, daughter of Clarence Hamilton and Priscilla Wells, was born on Nov. 18, 1970, in Rangely, Colo. Tina attended school in Rangely achieving a vast amount of accomplishments. Tina was nominated in Who’s Who among Americans for high school students for 1987-1988 as well as being junior class prom attendant, including many other successes. Tina was graduated in 1989 and proceeded to college at CNCC.

In 1995, Tina was blessed with an amazingly talented daughter, Kymberlie Rose. In 2006, Tina was honored to be blessed with another one of God’s angels, Emilie Francis. Tina had a love for music which she was able to share with her daughter Kymberlie. Tina adored and passionately loved her daughters.

Tina was born with medical issues that were as rare as she was. She was able to overcome and fight the battles ahead of her while always taking care of and tending to others. Tina was always the first person to offer a helping hand in a time of need. Tina was the one that you could depend on to be upfront and honest while accepting everyone for who they were. Tina had the spirit of life and spread it to all. Just as we have spread the butter on the tantalizing homemade bread she would bake.

Tina has now been reunited with her daughter Emilie and is at peace. Tina is also preceded in death by her “Papa and Granny” Orville and Elizabeth Wells as well as Russ and Laveta Hamilton and Billy Henderson.

Tina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kymberlie Rose and Logan Hunter Joyce of California, her mother Priscilla Wells, her father Clarence Hamilton Sr., her brother Clarence Hamilton Jr., her sister Trish Tuck, her sister Tracy Hamilton, nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends that she shared her marveling spirit with.

Viewing will be at Grace Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 144 S. Ave., Rangely, Colo., 81648, with a reception to follow at Rangely Cemetery. Pastor Thad will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tina’s life. Flowers and condolences can be sent to: 410 North White Ave., Apt. 5, Rangely. Colo., 81648

Celebration of life will follow the services at Grace Baptist Church.

