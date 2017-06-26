Obituary: Laura Edna Maybury

Laura Edna Maybury

Dec. 15, 1943~Dec. 9, 2016

Laura Edna Maybury died unexpectedly in her home in Meeker, Colo., of natural causes on Dec. 9, 2016, at the age of 72. She enjoyed the outdoors, crafting and spending time with her family. She was a talented person who loved bright colors. You could always be sure to see her in her colorful shirts and socks and her lovely smile. She was very dedicated to her family and is the beloved wife of Loren Maybury and loving mother of Larry Nielson, Michelle Harper, Ada Campbell and Laura Cunningham; grandmother of Ella Nielson, Loren Harper, Cody Harper, Wyatt Harper, Michael Garren, Kelly Campbell, Kristeen Rockafellow, Karissa Blum, Sterling Purcell, Tyler Cunningham, Jon Cunningham and eight great-grandchildren. She joins grandson Carl McDaniel and son-in-law Tosh Cunningham in the afterlife. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.A celebration of her life is planned for July 5 at South Fork B, commonly known as Burro Mountain. We will be hosting a barbecue and enjoying nature in honor of her memory. If anyone needs more information details can be provided by Loren Maybury at 970-756-8260.

