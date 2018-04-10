Obituary: Lawrence Joseph ‘Joe’ Dice

Lawrence Joseph ‘Joe’ Dice

March 30, 2018

Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Dice of Silt, Colo., passed away March 30, 2018 in Rifle, Colo. Services to be held on April 22 at 2 p.m. at Coal Ridge High School in Silt, Colo. Joe was a rancher and is survived by his son, Fred, of New Castle, Colo.; his daughter, Debera Stewart, of Silt; his sister Helen Faye Knowlton of Killian, Texas; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Ste. 206, Glenwood Springs, Colo., and the Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute Ave., Rifle, Colo., 81650.

