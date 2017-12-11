Obituary: Mabel (Mickey) Reagle

Mabel (Mickey) Reagle

July 5, 1927 ~ Nov. 28, 2017

Mabel (Mickey) Reagle, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2017, at the home of her niece, Michelle Wedel, in Sun City, Ariz., after a long life full of wonderful memories.

Mickey was born on July 5, 1927, in Philadelphia, Penn. She was the third of six children to Raymond and Mabel Michaely. They lived in Langhorne, Penn. She married Robert Louis Lawrence in March 1948. From this union, one child was born, Robert Louis Lawrence Jr.

After the marriage ended, Mickey moved to Meeker, Colo., and lived with her brother, Mike Michaely and family at the True Sport Lodge above Meeker. She married Lawrence Lee Reagle of Meeker in 1961.

Mickey loved her friends and family. ­ was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having friends over for meals. Many will miss her cookies, pies and cakes as well as her positive attitude and infectious smile. She loved Meeker, Colo., and its pioneer history. She enjoyed reading, traveling and socializing. She served on the Meeker Town Council for a time and was not afraid to speak her mind. She especially loved her church family and spent many hours and years working for the good of the church.

She worked at Oldland’s Store for a number of years. Then she decided to attend beauty school. She owned and operated a successful beauty salon for many years.

Mickey is preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers, Jack and Mike Michaely. She is survived by her son, Robert Lawrence (Emma); her sisters, Virginia Morrow, Jane Moffett, and Ruth Custer as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.

Services for Mickey will be held in the near future. A notice will appear in the paper.

The family wishes to thank all of her many friends that have helped her and cared for her in so many ways over the years, especially in the last few years with her health challenges.

