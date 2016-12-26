Obituary: Marjorie Mae Shrode

Marjorie Mae Shrode

March 20, 1936~Dec. 7, 2016

Margie was born in Paso Robles, Calif., on March 20, 1936. She lost her long battle with Alzheimer’s on Dec. 7, 2016. Margie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Earl Shrode. Family survivors are her brother Jim; daughter Lisa and her husband Dan; son Eric and his wife Tracy; two granddaughters, Ashley and Emily; two grandsons, Tyler and Christian; and a great grandson, Corbin; also a stepson, Mark and his wife Karen; and two step-granddaughters, Taylor and Kaitlyn.

Margie and Earl relocated from Paso Robles, Calif., to Meeker, Colo., in April 2004. She was active in the Meeker United Methodist Church and loved the congregation and Meeker community very much and made many friends.

Margie loved going to garage sales, auctions and buying, selling and collecting antiques.

Her ashes are being returned to California where they will be scattered overlooking a lake near her hometown. She was a warm, loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed, and is now sitting at the right hand of God.

A memorial service is planned for sometime early in 2017 at the Meeker United Methodist Church. Donations should be directed to the Walbridge Wing at the Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, 100 MPC Dr., Meeker, Colo., 81641.

Like this: Like Loading...