Obituary: Michelle Sue Daugherty Whited

Michelle Sue Daugherty Whited

Dec. 6, 1967~Oct. 19, 2017

Michelle Sue Daugherty Whited was born Dec. 6, 1967, to Gale and Suzie Daugherty, in Gordon, Neb. Michelle passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 19, 2017, at her home in Meeker, Colo.

She is survived by her significant other, Ted Carson of Meeker, Colo.; her mom Suzie and step-dad Ed Holderness of Batesland, S.D.; her son Cody Futch of Sterling, Colo.; and daughters Shantel and Kayla Whited of Meeker, Colo; grandchildren Jordyn Futch, Adalaya and Kaiddyn Conner, Layden Benson, Evelayah and Eason McFarland; brothers Joe Fry of Chadron, Neb., Scott Fry of Hay Springs, Neb., Rod, Steve and Fred Daugherty of Valentine, Neb., Gregg Daugherty of Crookston, Neb., Jack Daugherty of Hyannis, Neb., Chuck Daugherty of North Platte, Neb., Roger and Tim Daugherty of Kearney, Neb., and Darrelle Daugherty of Atkinson, Neb.; sisters Jean Daugherty of Crawford, Neb., Joan Kappers of Claytonia, Neb. and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her father Gale Daugherty, sister Sandy Daugherty and grandparents Fred and Ada Fry.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Rio Blanco Lake. A potluck-style luncheon will take place at that time.

Like this: Like Loading...