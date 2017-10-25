Obituary: Naomi Ruth Lay Anderson

Naomi Ruth Lay Anderson

Jan. 16, 1927~Oct. 11, 2017

Ruth was born on Jan. 16, 1927, in Pleasant View, Ark., to William Herbert and Etta J. Brown. Ruth passed away at her home in Vernal, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, after a short illness.

Ruth lived her childhood in Arkansas with her family until she met and later married Jack Lay on May 12, 1944. Ruth and Jack moved to Colorado in 1951, where they made their home and raised their children in and around Rangely and Dinosaur. Two children were born to this union: Tommy Wayne on Feb. 12, 1945, and Ruth Elizabeth on Jan. 29, 1953. After Jack’s untimely death in 1980, Ruth moved to Vernal to be near her daughter and grandchildren where she lived and took care of her mother, Etta, for many years. She was lucky enough in her later years to meet Max Anderson when bowling with her granddaughter at Dinah Bowl. Ruth and Max formed a great friendship and were later married on June 17, 2004.

Ruth was known for her amazing southern-style cooking and her fantastic pies, especially for their homemade crust. She loved to cook for her family and was always willing to spend an entire day preparing a meal that was absolutely delicious.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dora Sue, several nieces and nephews, and one grandchild. She is survived by her husband Max, sisters Wilma Sue Sims (Cletis) of Dinosaur, Colo., Louise Martin of Manteca, Calif., both of her children, daughter-in-law Holly, and son-in-law Doug Dunn, grandchildren Deanna McIntyre (Alvin) of Vernal, Rashael Hansen (William) of Vernal, Carissa Magee (J.D.) of Vernal, Eric Lay, Elissa Kuhnel, Jody Lay, Carey Lay, Sarah Holland, all of Washington, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Interment was in the Rangely Cemetery following services at Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home in Vernal on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Online condolences may be shared at www.ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com.

