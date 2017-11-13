Obituary: Nicholas (Nick) C. Lancaster

Nicholas (Nick) C. Lancaster

June 7, 1972~Oct. 27, 2017

Funeral services for Nicholas C. Lancaster were held Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rangely High School in Rangely, Colo. Burial followed at Dinosaur Cemetery. Emery Bear conducted services.

Nicholas (Nick) Cole Lancaster, 45, of Grand Junction, Colo., passed away on Oct. 27, 2017.

He was born on June 7, 1972, in Meeker, Colo., to Michael J. Lancaster and Jayne Kuck. He attended elementary school in Dinosaur and Rangely and was graduated from Rangely High School in 1990. He attended and played football at Western State College and received a Bachelor of Arts in history from Mesa State College in May 1996. He worked sales in both the television and gaming hospitality industries. He was most recently a safety consultant in the oil and gas industry.

Football was his greatest passion. He loved everything about the game both as a player and as a coach. He was a Panther through and through as well as an avid Broncos fan. As a player, he received many awards including All Conference and All State honors. He coached at Fruita High School, Rangely High School and most recently the Renegades youth football team. One of his proudest moments was when the Renegades went undefeated and won the 2017 WCYFL Super Bowl.

Nick was also a big music fan attending many concerts including, but not limited to, The Cult, Pixies and Billy Idol. In addition to his love of music, he enjoyed the outdoors: rafting with friends, hiking with his dad and always appreciated a great sunset. Nick’s favorite pastime was spending time with friends and family; sharing great stories. His stories were amazing, typically uncensored and he always had a captive audience. His stories, his love and his generosity will be greatly missed.

Nick is survived by his father, Mike (Debra) Lancaster of Rangely, mother, Jayne Kuck of Rangely, brothers, James Kuck of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kellen (Ashlee) Kuck of Fort Collins; nephew, Kane Kuck of Dinosaur and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Les and Ila Powell and Frank and Jane Lancaster; stepfather Wally Kuck and brother, Mike Lancaster.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Nick Lancaster Football Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Bank of the San Juans location.

