Obituary: Patricia (Willis) Limon

Patricia (Willis) Limon

May 29, 1955 ~ Feb. 18, 2018

Patty, known to many friends and family as PeeWee, was born in Rangely, Colo., on May 29, 1955. She grew up in Rangely, Colo., in the Chevron oil camp. She attended the Rangely public schools. She graduated Rangely High School in 1973 and moved to Denver, Colo. In Denver, she attended and graduated from Parks College with her business degree. Patty made Denver her home. She met Jesse Limon and they married in September 1975. Patty and Jesse had two children together, Jennifer and Michael. Patty’s career was with various banks. She spent most of her years with US Bank as a check processor. Patty had many hobbies. She loved sewing, collecting angels, the Denver Broncos, puppies, and plants. Patty had many birth anomalies, but somehow she managed to overcome the adversity of her health challenges. She was a fighter and role model to her friends and family.

Patty gave up the fight Feb. 18, 2018, and she is whole again in the arms of God.

Patty is survived by her parents Bob and Marcelyn Willis. Her sisters Barb Hurd, Bonnie (Kevin) Lott, Linda (Wade) Bretey, brother Bill (Brenda) Willis, husband Jesse Limon, children Jennifer Limon and Michael (Letie) Limon, grandchildren Britney Garcia and Selena Limon, many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

She will forever stay in our hearts and be deeply missed.

Services were Feb. 26, 2018, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Denver, Colo. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Patty (Willis) Limon to the First Baptist Church, 207 South Sunset Dr., Rangely, Colo., 81648. Call 970-620-0424 or visit the website at first-baptist-church-the-community-church.business.site/

